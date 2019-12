Remembering All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed in the 2010s

Cleveland lost a lot of restaurants throughout the last decade. Average restaurants, crappy restaurants, solid restaurants and great restaurants alike. Institution like Sterle's. Restaurants from great chefs like Doug Katz, Michael Symon, Jonathan Sawyer and Zack Bruell. Restaurants from first timers taking a risk that should be commended. And everything in between. RIP to all of these places, going from 2010 to 2019.